Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Update

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Probe Metals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PROBF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. 34,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,745. Probe Metals has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

About Probe Metals

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

