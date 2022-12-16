Professional Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 5,477 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.49 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.63 and a 200 day moving average of $171.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

