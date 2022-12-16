Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Diageo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Diageo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,049. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $223.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($41.10) to GBX 3,160 ($38.77) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,164.44.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

