Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,851 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

SPLV stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.41. 54,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,193. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.