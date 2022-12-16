Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after buying an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 975,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $424,486,000 after buying an additional 568,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,114,071,000 after buying an additional 497,536 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,718,244. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $9.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $498.76. 16,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $530.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.65. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.53.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

