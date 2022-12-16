Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $984,000 Investment in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,314,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,454,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,981,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,876.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 280,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 236,825 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

DBMF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. 1,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,351. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $35.14.

