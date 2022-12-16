Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 26,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Danaher by 24.3% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.6% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 18,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Danaher Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $7.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,713. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.40 and a 200-day moving average of $266.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

