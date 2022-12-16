Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 216,910 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 216,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,481,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,408. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.