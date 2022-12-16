Proficio Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732,224 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.11. 750,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,877,266. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day moving average of $108.20. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $151.02.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

