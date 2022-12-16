Proficio Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640,737 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 6.44% of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,483,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 648.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 322.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

CRAK traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $31.31. 12,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,254. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $36.01.

