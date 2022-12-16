Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.83.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.17. The company has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 319.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 208.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 135.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

