Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Shares Down 4%

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $113.23 and last traded at $113.81. Approximately 25,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,900,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 5.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.