Prom (PROM) Price Tops $4.58

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00026282 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $83.53 million and $2.05 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013081 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00043598 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005735 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019856 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00236799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.58611365 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,554,714.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

