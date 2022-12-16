ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Acquired by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 509,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,943 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ makes up about 10.7% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 312.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 84,214 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,329,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSQ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.35. 114,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,088,861. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

