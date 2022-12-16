ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Down 4.5%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 9,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,788,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 157.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

