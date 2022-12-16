ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 9,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,788,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCO. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $3,689,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 34,943.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 41,932 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 338.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 519.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Articles

