ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 209,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,084,834 shares.The stock last traded at $45.70 and had previously closed at $46.10.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 57,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 64.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 87.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

