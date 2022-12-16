ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,410,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 12,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,794,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $1,335,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after buying an additional 1,487,956 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,371,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $5,122,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. 3,146,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,192,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $69.55.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

