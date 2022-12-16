ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) is Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,567 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe comprises 4.8% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPV. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the second quarter valued at about $2,917,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the second quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the second quarter valued at about $434,000.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EPV traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,356. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

