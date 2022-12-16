ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Holdings Lifted by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 accounts for 7.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 1.44% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $15,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,696,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 855,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,373,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,014,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,904,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDS traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.99. 468,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,169,777. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.15. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $57.07.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

