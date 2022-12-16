ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €11.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.58) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($9.26) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.74) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.53) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($6.84) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($8.95) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €7.64 ($8.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is €7.74 and its 200 day moving average is €8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.98. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €6.44 ($6.78) and a 1 year high of €14.67 ($15.44).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

