Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,678,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 2,157,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 479.5 days.
Prosus Price Performance
Shares of PROSF remained flat at $70.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.95. Prosus has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $90.77.
About Prosus
