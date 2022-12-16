Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,678,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 2,157,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 479.5 days.

Prosus Price Performance

Shares of PROSF remained flat at $70.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.95. Prosus has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

