Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Protara Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %
TARA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $7.15.
Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics Company Profile
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.
See Also
