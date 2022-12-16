Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

TARA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,684,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period. 52.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

