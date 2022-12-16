Proton Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Proton has a total market cap of $24.75 million and $1.13 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,953,210,975 coins and its circulating supply is 13,890,124,995 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

