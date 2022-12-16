Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the November 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 262,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. It develops PV-10, an investigational autolytic cancer immunotherapy for adult solid tumor cancers, such as melanoma and gastrointestinal tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma; colorectal cancer metastatic to the liver; neuroendocrine tumors metastatic to the liver; uveal melanoma metastatic to the liver; and pediatric solid tumor cancers, such as neuroblastoma, Ewing sarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and osteosarcoma.

