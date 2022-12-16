Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the November 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 262,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
