Provenance Blockchain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $219.42 (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. Provenance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Provenance Blockchain Profile

Provenance Blockchain’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provenance Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

