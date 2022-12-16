PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 131.85% and a negative net margin of 192.02%.

PURE Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of PURE remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 181,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,635. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.09. PURE Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PURE Bioscience

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PURE Bioscience stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 809,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.92% of PURE Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

