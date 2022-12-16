Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Receives $6.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXS shares. Univest Sec boosted their price objective on Pyxis Tankers from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

PXS stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 million, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of -0.61. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

