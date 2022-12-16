Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Reduced by Analyst

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Patterson Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PDCO. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

PDCO stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 74.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

