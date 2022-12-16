Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Cut by Wedbush

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silvergate Capital’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

NYSE:SI opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $599.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.