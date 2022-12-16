QITMEER NETWORK Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00010832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $7,461.45 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $899.93 or 0.05289935 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00487860 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,917.52 or 0.28905964 BTC.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 1.83452137 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,892.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

