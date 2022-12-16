Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.33 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00013389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $243.30 million and $34.83 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,269.63 or 0.07298289 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00033549 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00075548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00054243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00022700 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,454,123 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.