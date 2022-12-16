Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.35 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. Qtum has a total market cap of $245.79 million and approximately $36.02 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00013512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,272.14 or 0.07304826 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00033642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00076014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00054564 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00022825 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,453,896 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

