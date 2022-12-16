Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Up 24.6% in November

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 947,300 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the November 15th total of 760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays cut Quálitas Controladora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS QUCOF remained flat at $5.12 during trading on Thursday. Quálitas Controladora has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12.

Quálitas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for the automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; provision of salvage management and marketing; advisory and training services for investment planning and business management; and property leasing and acquisition.

