Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,576 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Qualys stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.69 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.67.
Several research firms recently commented on QLYS. Berenberg Bank raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.85.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
