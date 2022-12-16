Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,576 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.69 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on QLYS. Berenberg Bank raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.85.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Qualys Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Qualys by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Qualys by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Qualys by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

