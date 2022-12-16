Quant Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $23.17 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be bought for $116.92 or 0.00687106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001964 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $890.56 or 0.05232495 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00491273 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.15 or 0.29108142 BTC.
Quant Profile
Quant’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
