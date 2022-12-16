Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Update

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,998,300 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 2,517,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,995.8 days.

Quebecor Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of QBCRF stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. Quebecor has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.