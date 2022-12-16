Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 63,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEP traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,151. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $104.80.

Qurate Retail Announces Dividend

About Qurate Retail

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.09%.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

