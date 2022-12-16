Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Down 7.8%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.77. 49,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,131,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRTEA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 21.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 201.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 236,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 158,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 19.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.2% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 294,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

