Ra Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 1,341,420 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,341,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $7,270,496.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,403,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,964,525.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 824,600 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $4,502,316.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ FULC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,630,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,985,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after buying an additional 24,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,772,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 117,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after buying an additional 237,841 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.