Radix (XRD) Price Reaches $0.0386 on Top Exchanges

Radix (XRD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $191.55 million and $274,924.15 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radix has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,960,704,303 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

