Rakon (RKN) Achieves Market Cap of $63.62 Million

Rakon (RKN) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular exchanges. Rakon has a market capitalization of $63.62 million and approximately $61,473.20 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rakon has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $904.55 or 0.05398351 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00479150 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,757.02 or 0.28389864 BTC.

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

