Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Cowen

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RL. Cowen increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Shares of RL stock opened at $106.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.37. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

