RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

RICK stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.56. The company had a trading volume of 242,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,613. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.77. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $859.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 55.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also

