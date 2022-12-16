RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.
RCI Hospitality Stock Performance
RICK stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.56. The company had a trading volume of 242,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,613. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.77. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $859.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality
RCI Hospitality Company Profile
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.
Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily