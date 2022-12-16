RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at HC Wainwright

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $92.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $859.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $96.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average is $67.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 7.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 13.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 55.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

