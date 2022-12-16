RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at HC Wainwright

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.25% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com cut RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
RCI Hospitality Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $92.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $859.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $96.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average is $67.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RCI Hospitality Company Profile
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.
