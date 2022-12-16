RDA Financial Network Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in AT&T were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 99.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 6.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

