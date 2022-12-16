RDA Financial Network Buys 419 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 1.2% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,364.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.37. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $106.78.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

