RDA Financial Network Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RDA Financial Network decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 530.6% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 53,467 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 76,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $220.85 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $325.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

