RDA Financial Network Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 163.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after acquiring an additional 176,991 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 759.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.93.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.