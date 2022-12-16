RDA Financial Network Has $845,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Southern were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Southern by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 132,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 105,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $70.37 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

